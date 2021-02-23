Advertisement

ND House approves sports betting and online poker bills

Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo
Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Lawmakers have mixed feelings on how many gambling activities should be legalized in North Dakota. And today’s tight votes on legalizing sports betting and online live poker reflect that.

With lawmakers indecisive, they’re looking towards letting North Dakota voters decide.

Resolutions attached the bills would place a measure on the next general election ballot in 2022.

This would allow the voters to ultimately decide whether or not they want sports betting and online poker legalized in the state.

Lawmakers in support say it would allow the state to monitor the industry.

“There’s thousands of people in the state of North Dakota who are playing online poker. It’s not regulated. It’s not taxed. We don’t know for sure if the machines are fair or not because we don’t know anything about it,” said Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo.

The bills and resolutions all passed through the House, but with narrow margins.

Those against this effort are opposed to extending most gaming activities saying they create opportunities for people to develop gambling problems.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
17 governors send letter to Biden
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 2.1% rate; 35 positive; 3 deaths; +7,577 vaccinated
Gun
Gun shops confronting gun shortage

Latest News

Train explosion in Texas triggers North Dakota rail safety officials
House passes ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill
North Dakota Alzheimer's death rate up 11% in 2020
North Dakota Alzheimer’s death rate up 11% in 2020
Head Start programs on two tribes receive federal grants
Minot Police have responded to quite a few accidents.
Heavy, slushy snow leads to multiple car crashes in Minot