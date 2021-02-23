Minot Scheels planning expansion next year

MINOT, N.D. – Scheels in Minot announced moving to a new location in the Dakota Square mall next year.

Scheels has been here since the 1990s, but sometime mid-2022 they plan to move down the hall to the location occupied by Swenson RV & Marine.

“It’s definitely something that we’ve been waiting for a really long time. We’ve been working towards a goal of updating, expanding,” said Amanda Heim, Scheels.

Scheels of Minot is the only one of their stores divided across the hall like this, and they look forward to combining everything in the new store.

“It’s for our customers, it’s for our community. We’ve been supported by this community for almost fifty years. 1974 we started as a hardware store so the community deserves this as well,” said Ryan LaBarge, store leader.

They’ll be going from 58,000 to 100,000 sq. ft., allowing more space for employees and products.

“Interactive games that we’ll be able to put in a bigger space and simulators to actually figure out what product they want so they don’t have to try it out and bring it back,” said Heim.

Management said this makes the location more competitive with 140,000 sq. ft. store in Bismarck.

Scheels staff said they’ll post updates on social media as the expansion moves forward.

They plan to keep the store open through the process.

