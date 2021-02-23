Advertisement

Minot Scheels planning expansion next year

(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Scheels in Minot announced moving to a new location in the Dakota Square mall next year.

Scheels has been here since the 1990s, but sometime mid-2022 they plan to move down the hall to the location occupied by Swenson RV & Marine.

“It’s definitely something that we’ve been waiting for a really long time. We’ve been working towards a goal of updating, expanding,” said Amanda Heim, Scheels.

Scheels of Minot is the only one of their stores divided across the hall like this, and they look forward to combining everything in the new store.

“It’s for our customers, it’s for our community. We’ve been supported by this community for almost fifty years. 1974 we started as a hardware store so the community deserves this as well,” said Ryan LaBarge, store leader.

They’ll be going from 58,000 to 100,000 sq. ft., allowing more space for employees and products.

“Interactive games that we’ll be able to put in a bigger space and simulators to actually figure out what product they want so they don’t have to try it out and bring it back,” said Heim.

Management said this makes the location more competitive with 140,000 sq. ft. store in Bismarck.

Scheels staff said they’ll post updates on social media as the expansion moves forward.

They plan to keep the store open through the process.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
17 governors send letter to Biden
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 2.1% rate; 35 positive; 3 deaths; +7,577 vaccinated
Gun
Gun shops confronting gun shortage

Latest News

Train explosion in Texas triggers North Dakota rail safety officials
House passes ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill
North Dakota Alzheimer's death rate up 11% in 2020
North Dakota Alzheimer’s death rate up 11% in 2020
Head Start programs on two tribes receive federal grants
Minot Police have responded to quite a few accidents.
Heavy, slushy snow leads to multiple car crashes in Minot