Minot Public Schools easing some building restrictions

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School Board recently approved adjustments to a few restrictions at schools in the district like school trips and use of the facilities by outside groups.

Earlier this month they gave the okay for schools to resume in-state student trips.

“I think that will lift the spirits of everybody as long as people can remain safe,” said one Minot resident at Jim Hill Middle School.

Administrators also eased another restriction.

“We are starting to allow outside groups to use the facilities following safety protocols,” said Minot Public School Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

Vollmer explained that the reintegration committee made these recommendations to the board based on the COVID data.

“Right now, science is telling us that the numbers are low enough that we can start beginning these processes,” he said.

Some parents said the change means we are one step closer to getting back to normal.

“It’s awesome that kids are getting back to something that is a little more normal for them,” said parent Salvador Mendoza.

Vollmer told the board that the reintegration committee determined to keep the mask requirement for now to avoid excessive quarantine, but he said they will continue to revisit that issue every two weeks.

The next regular school board meeting will be on March 4, at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.