Mandan man accused of raping minor for two years

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan police department arrested a 30-year-old man accused of raping a minor and telling her he would kill her.

According to police, Oswaldo Tzontehua raped the 10-year-old multiple times between 2019 and 2021, when she was in fourth and fifth grade.

Officers say Tzontehua would hold the victim in place while he assaulted her.

The victim told police, Tzontehua threatened to kill her if she ever told anyone what happened.

Tzontehua is charged with two counts of gross sexual imposition and terrorizing.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

