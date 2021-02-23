Man arrested for attempting to hit police car head-on

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man was arrested Friday night, and accused of driving erratically and trying to hit a police car.

Officers were following the vehicle driven by Jason Matthew, who reportedly drove through multiple red lights and high speeds.

According to the affidavit, when police were following Matthew, he made a U-turn in the middle of an intersection on the Bismarck Expressway and was driving the wrong way down the road.

Officers say Matthew was driving at them, and they had to swerve to avoid being hit head-on.

Witnesses at a nearby gas station also told police they were almost struck by Matthew’s driving.

Matthew is charged with attempted aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, and driving under suspension.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.