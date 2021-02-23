Advertisement

Man arrested for attempting to hit police car head-on

Jason Matthew
Jason Matthew(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man was arrested Friday night, and accused of driving erratically and trying to hit a police car.

Officers were following the vehicle driven by Jason Matthew, who reportedly drove through multiple red lights and high speeds.

According to the affidavit, when police were following Matthew, he made a U-turn in the middle of an intersection on the Bismarck Expressway and was driving the wrong way down the road.

Officers say Matthew was driving at them, and they had to swerve to avoid being hit head-on.

Witnesses at a nearby gas station also told police they were almost struck by Matthew’s driving.

Matthew is charged with attempted aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, and driving under suspension.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 2.1% rate; 35 positive; 3 deaths; +7,577 vaccinated
Gun
Gun shops confronting gun shortage
17 governors send letter to Biden

Latest News

BSC chief of police buys coffee for students
World Spay Day
World Spay Day
Socialization & Isolation
Socialization & Isolation
Fish tacos
Fish Tacos