Advertisement

Look for February’s full snow moon this weekend

The moon will look full Thursday night through Sunday morning
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – February’s full moon appears just before the end of the month.

The snow moon rises this weekend, peaking early Saturday morning at 3:17 a.m. ET, NASA says.

“It’s known as the Snow Moon due to the typically heavy snowfall that occurs in February,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Other traditional names for this month’s full moon focus on animal names, including eagle moon, bear moon, raccoon moon, groundhog moon and goose moon.

Because of the scarcity of food during the depths of winter, the Cherokee people called it the bony moon or hungry moon.

The moon will look full Thursday night through Sunday morning.

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 2.1% rate; 35 positive; 3 deaths; +7,577 vaccinated
Gun
Gun shops confronting gun shortage
North Dakota family recounts in-flight engine failure
North Dakota family recounts in-flight engine failure

Latest News

Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old man pushed to the ground during a protest last summer in...
GRAPHIC: 75-year-old NY protester who was pushed to the ground files lawsuit against police, city
Dogs walking in downtown St. Louis got a nasty surprise from a stray current.
Dogs shocked in St. Louis
“The economic recovery remains uneven and far from complete, and the path ahead is highly...
Fed’s Powell: US economic recovery is uneven and incomplete
A sale sign is displayed near the entrance of a Hallmark store Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in...
Consumer confidence rises for second straight month