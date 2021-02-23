Advertisement

Livestock Indemnity Program helps ranchers with losses amid cold weather

By Sasha Strong
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Recently the Ward County Farm Service Agency reminded ranchers of a program aimed at providing benefits to those that lost livestock due to extremely cold weather conditions.

Any livestock owners who can provide evidence of their inventory being impacted by the extreme temperatures may apply for the Livestock Indemnity Program.

Ranchers must report the death of livestock to the agency within 30 days of the loss.

Leadership with the agency said they have not received any applicants for the program this year, but said that could change due to the recent cold snap.

“Temperatures in the last few weeks have been extremely cold and hard on livestock.  I did publicize an article on Friday to notify producers experiencing loss of this program,” said Ward County FSA Executive Director Grant Buck.

To receive payment Buck said applicants must also file an application for payment with the FSA before the 61st day of the next calendar year.

More information on the program can be found here.

