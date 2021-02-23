Advertisement

House passes recreational marijuana bill

(Associated Press)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota House of Representatives passed a bill that paves the way for recreational marijuana with significant restrictions.

With a 56-38 vote, the House passed what they call the best option for legalizing adult-use in North Dakota.

HB 1420 has undergone dramatic changes over the past few days, including removing the plane from the Controlled Substances Act.

As more states legalize recreational marijuana, North Dakota could be the next to give it the green light.

If it becomes law, anyone at least 21 years of age can buy up to 20 grams every two weeks, and purchases will be tracked.

At first, the product would be sold at pre-established medicinal dispensaries, which are opening across the state.

The bill only allows cannabis to be used at home, but it can’t be grown there.

It also can’t be used where someone else can inhale it, including children who live in that home.

Part of the motivation wasn’t because of lawmakers wanting legalization. Rather, they were concerned a ballot initiative may decide the laws for them.

An organizer for pro-legalization ballot initiative said they won’t pursue another referendum.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 2.1% rate; 35 positive; 3 deaths; +7,577 vaccinated
Gun
Gun shops confronting gun shortage
17 governors send letter to Biden

Latest News

Bismarck School Board approves bid for bigger build for new northwest school site
Bismarck School Board approves bid for bigger build for new northwest school site
Weapons
ND House passes dangerous weapons ownership bill
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 3.4% rate; 105 positive; 1 death; 8.4% 2x vaccinated
Governor Doug Burgum ordered all United States and North Dakota flags to fly at half-staff...
Gov. Burgum orders flags to fly half-staff in honor of COVID-19 victims