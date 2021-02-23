House passes recreational marijuana bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota House of Representatives passed a bill that paves the way for recreational marijuana with significant restrictions.

With a 56-38 vote, the House passed what they call the best option for legalizing adult-use in North Dakota.

HB 1420 has undergone dramatic changes over the past few days, including removing the plane from the Controlled Substances Act.

As more states legalize recreational marijuana, North Dakota could be the next to give it the green light.

If it becomes law, anyone at least 21 years of age can buy up to 20 grams every two weeks, and purchases will be tracked.

At first, the product would be sold at pre-established medicinal dispensaries, which are opening across the state.

The bill only allows cannabis to be used at home, but it can’t be grown there.

It also can’t be used where someone else can inhale it, including children who live in that home.

Part of the motivation wasn’t because of lawmakers wanting legalization. Rather, they were concerned a ballot initiative may decide the laws for them.

An organizer for pro-legalization ballot initiative said they won’t pursue another referendum.

