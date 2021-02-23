Heavy, slushy snow leads to multiple car crashes in Minot
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – With the heavy snowfall Tuesday morning and well into the day, Minot police have responded to quite a few accidents.
Snow accumulation started around 6:15 a.m.
As of noon Tuesday, Minot police have responded to 15 car accidents and crashes.
As of 4:00 p.m., there were 28.
Drivers are asked to drive a bit slower, be cautious and to slow down well before an intersection to make sure you come to a complete stop.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.