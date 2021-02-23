Advertisement

Heavy, slushy snow leads to multiple car crashes in Minot

Minot Police have responded to quite a few accidents.
Minot Police have responded to quite a few accidents.(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – With the heavy snowfall Tuesday morning and well into the day, Minot police have responded to quite a few accidents.

Snow accumulation started around 6:15 a.m.

As of noon Tuesday, Minot police have responded to 15 car accidents and crashes.

As of 4:00 p.m., there were 28.

Drivers are asked to drive a bit slower, be cautious and to slow down well before an intersection to make sure you come to a complete stop.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
17 governors send letter to Biden
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 2.1% rate; 35 positive; 3 deaths; +7,577 vaccinated
Gun
Gun shops confronting gun shortage

Latest News

Train explosion in Texas triggers North Dakota rail safety officials
House passes ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill
North Dakota Alzheimer's death rate up 11% in 2020
North Dakota Alzheimer’s death rate up 11% in 2020
Head Start programs on two tribes receive federal grants