Head Start programs on two tribes receive federal grants

(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two tribes in North Dakota have received a combined total of more than $2 million to put towards the next generation.

Senators Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and John Hoeven, R-N.D., say the Department of Health and Human Services issued more than $1 million each to the Three Affiliated Tribes and to the standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

The grants come through the Head Start and Early Head Start programs which promote school readiness programs for young children from low income families.

This is the second grant awarded to the Three Affiliated Tribes this year.

