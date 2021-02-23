Advertisement

Gov. Burgum orders flags to fly half-staff in honor of COVID-19 victims

Governor Doug Burgum ordered all United States and North Dakota flags to fly at half-staff until sunset Friday, Feb. 26, in honor of COVID-19 victims.(AP)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Friday, Feb. 26, in honor of the more than half a million Americans lost to COVID-19, including 1,438 North Dakotans who have died.

The order encourages North Dakotans to do the same at homes and businesses. The directive is in accordance with President Joe Biden’s proclamation issued Monday.

