Charges filed against protester at North Dakota Capitol Trump rally

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A misdemeanor charge has been filed against a 36-year-old man accused of trying to put handcuffs on other protesters at a November rally at the state Capitol.

North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers say Steven Lapoint tried to place two people in handcuffs at a Nov. 7 Trump rally on the Capitol grounds.

Lapoint told troopers he was attempting to make a citizens arrest for “assault and battery, and simple assault.”

In a video, Lapoint can been seen trying to get to the podium where rally attendees were speaking.

A group of people cut Lapoint off when a struggle ensued and Lapoint pulled out the handcuffs.

Lapoint is charged with simple assault.

No court date has been set.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.