Advertisement

Charges filed against protester at North Dakota Capitol Trump rally

Charges filed against protester at North Dakota Capitol
Charges filed against protester at North Dakota Capitol(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A misdemeanor charge has been filed against a 36-year-old man accused of trying to put handcuffs on other protesters at a November rally at the state Capitol.

North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers say Steven Lapoint tried to place two people in handcuffs at a Nov. 7 Trump rally on the Capitol grounds.

Lapoint told troopers he was attempting to make a citizens arrest for “assault and battery, and simple assault.”

In a video, Lapoint can been seen trying to get to the podium where rally attendees were speaking.

A group of people cut Lapoint off when a struggle ensued and Lapoint pulled out the handcuffs.

Lapoint is charged with simple assault.

No court date has been set.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
17 governors send letter to Biden
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 2.1% rate; 35 positive; 3 deaths; +7,577 vaccinated
Gun
Gun shops confronting gun shortage

Latest News

Train explosion in Texas triggers North Dakota rail safety officials
House passes ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill
North Dakota Alzheimer's death rate up 11% in 2020
North Dakota Alzheimer’s death rate up 11% in 2020
Head Start programs on two tribes receive federal grants
Minot Police have responded to quite a few accidents.
Heavy, slushy snow leads to multiple car crashes in Minot