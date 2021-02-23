Charges filed against protester at North Dakota Capitol Trump rally
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A misdemeanor charge has been filed against a 36-year-old man accused of trying to put handcuffs on other protesters at a November rally at the state Capitol.
North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers say Steven Lapoint tried to place two people in handcuffs at a Nov. 7 Trump rally on the Capitol grounds.
Lapoint told troopers he was attempting to make a citizens arrest for “assault and battery, and simple assault.”
In a video, Lapoint can been seen trying to get to the podium where rally attendees were speaking.
A group of people cut Lapoint off when a struggle ensued and Lapoint pulled out the handcuffs.
Lapoint is charged with simple assault.
No court date has been set.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.