Advertisement

BSC chief of police buys coffee for students

(KFYR-TV)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most college students don’t have a lot of extra money. So, if you offer them something for free they’ll likely take you up on it.

That’s the idea behind Tuesday’s Coffee with a Cop event at Bismarck State College.

BSC chief of police Matt Giddings used a portion of the money his department gets from student fees to pay for everyone’s coffee at the on-campus coffee shop Tuesday.

Giddings says he just has one rule: before a student can get their coffee, they must introduce themselves to him, tell them where they’re from and what they’re studying at BSC.

He hopes this can be the first step in building a relationship with students.

“It’s kind of a nice way for students to get to know us on campus and feel safe reaching out to us if they do have a concern or a question down the road,” Giddings explained.

Giddings expects to buy about a hundred cups of coffee. He’ll pay his bill at the end of the day. He says that always makes him smile, because it tells him there was good participation from students and staff.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 2.1% rate; 35 positive; 3 deaths; +7,577 vaccinated
Gun
Gun shops confronting gun shortage
17 governors send letter to Biden

Latest News

Jason Matthew
Man arrested for attempting to hit police car head-on
World Spay Day
World Spay Day
Socialization & Isolation
Socialization & Isolation
Fish tacos
Fish Tacos