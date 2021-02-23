BSC chief of police buys coffee for students

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most college students don’t have a lot of extra money. So, if you offer them something for free they’ll likely take you up on it.

That’s the idea behind Tuesday’s Coffee with a Cop event at Bismarck State College.

BSC chief of police Matt Giddings used a portion of the money his department gets from student fees to pay for everyone’s coffee at the on-campus coffee shop Tuesday.

Giddings says he just has one rule: before a student can get their coffee, they must introduce themselves to him, tell them where they’re from and what they’re studying at BSC.

He hopes this can be the first step in building a relationship with students.

“It’s kind of a nice way for students to get to know us on campus and feel safe reaching out to us if they do have a concern or a question down the road,” Giddings explained.

Giddings expects to buy about a hundred cups of coffee. He’ll pay his bill at the end of the day. He says that always makes him smile, because it tells him there was good participation from students and staff.

