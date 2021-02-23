Advertisement

Bismarck School Board approves bid for bigger build for new northwest school site

Bismarck School Board approves bid for bigger build for new northwest school site
Bismarck School Board approves bid for bigger build for new northwest school site(Dakota Media Access)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public School Board last night approved a $17 million bid to build the new northwest elementary school in Bismarck bigger than is currently needed.

Board member Donnell Preskey Hushka brought up the projected enrollment numbers for the new northwest school in fall of 2022, saying that the school is expected to open at 18 students under the capacity of 400.

But she and other board members felt it made sense to plan for the future.

“We should build for growth. Build for the future rather than wait. That part of town is growing. We’re seeing a lot of growth and it’s continuing to happen and Mr. Lee referenced it, that building cost are going up they’re not going down,” said board member Dan Eastgate.

The board voted to approve the full build, which would accommodate just over 500 students.

