Bismarck man sculpts ice dragonfly

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With warm temperatures comes the thaw and that’s unfortunate for one sculpture in Bismarck.

Jim Papacek is a retired schoolteacher who says he’s made ice sculptures throughout his life but, after moving back home to Bismarck, he’s fallen in love with the hobby again.

The past two years he’s made a dragon and a unicorn, but this year he decided on a dragonfly after a friend made the suggestion. That’s when Papacek went to work researching dragonflies and figuring out his next steps

“And I didn’t know how to get it off the ground to support it and get it off the ground, and make it look like a dragonfly. And it was a little bit of a challenge”, said Papacek.

He says he planned on preserving the dragonfly to get it through our unseasonably warm temperatures but changed his mind and decided to let it melt away.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.