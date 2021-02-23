Advertisement

A new generation of linemen

A new generation of linemen
A new generation of linemen(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The nationwide power outages stemming from last week’s winter storms in Texas have illuminated the importance of training electrical line workers.

For the last 50 years Bismarck State College has trained linemen in everything from digging and setting poles to splicing wires to rescuing injured workers. Students mostly come from North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Montana. One student, Devyn Bond, drives an hour and 45 minutes every day to train with the Bismarck State College linemen.

“Something that you’re doing on the ground has an excitement factor multiplied by 10 when you’re doing it at 30, 40, maybe even 50 feet up in the air,” Bond said. “Everything as far as working from heights, working around the high power, just going where the work is, it just excited me.”

Like Bond, linemen must be comfortable around heights, electricity, and traffic. To restore power during emergencies, linemen must also work in all conditions.

“And then all of a sudden you throw temperatures in, you throw the wind in that we got today, and it makes it even more dangerous. There’s a lot of people that don’t want to deal with it. It definitely takes a certain type of person to do it, but these 50 students, they’ve been here since the summer, they love what they’re doing, they’re showing up every day,” Lead Lineworker Instructor Brad Anderson said.

And showing up every day is what this job requires. When the power was lost in North Dakota last week due to electrical grid issues in Texas, linemen were called to help.

“They’re kind of saying that you’re like Superman, you know, you go out there and people are relying on you,” Bond said.

The lineworker program at Bismarck State College is the only one of its kind in North Dakota. Students are trained for nine months and upon graduation are ready to work anywhere as a lineman.

The lineman program at Bismarck State College is getting an upgrade this summer with the construction of a new training facility.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Vervalen
Suspect taken into custody in Dunseith stabbing
Gun
Gun shops confronting gun shortage
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 2.6% daily rate; 2,116 tests, 45 positive, 1 death
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill

Latest News

17 governors send letter to Biden
Ice Sculpture
Bismarck man sculpts ice dragonfly
Bismarck-Mandan churches form security teams to educate and protect congregations
Maintaining the ice: Bismarck Parks and Rec staff keep outdoor rinks ready for skaters