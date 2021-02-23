Advertisement

17 governors send letter to Biden

(Republican Governors Association)
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum has joined 16 other Republican governors in issuing a joint letter calling for President Joe Biden to withdraw his executive order banning new oil and gas development on federal land and in offshore waters.

The letter asks for a “constructive dialogue” to discuss the issue.

The governors claim the order will not just impact the cost of energy, but also have negative economic effects.

They state “the order jeopardizes our national security interests and strips away the opportunity for Americans to be energy independent. As governors, we believe that solutions come from innovation, not regulation, and we support an all of the above energy approach, not picking and choosing winners and losers.”

Other governors who signed the letter include Montana’s Greg Gianforte and South Dakota’s Kristi Noem.

The president issued the executive order on Jan. 27.

