Two men wanted for handgun assault in Dickinson

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dickinson Police Department is searching for two men involved in an assault Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a home in the 900 block of Custer Street for an on-going assault.

Officers say two Hispanic men ran from the scene, one of them dropped a hand-gun and fled in a Jeep SUV.

Witnesses told officers the men entered the home to inquire about a trailer and began fighting. One of the men then assaulted the victim with the gun.

Both suspects remain at large. Police describe the Jeep SUV as dark in color with license plates 773 BVX.

