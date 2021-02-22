Advertisement

One person displaced after couch fire in Mandan apartment

Mandan apartment fire
Mandan apartment fire(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - One person was displaced after a fire in an 8-unit building Sunday evening. Mandan Fire Department responded around 6:15p.m. to the 1500 block of 1st Avenue northwest for smoke. When they arrived, crews found a couch on fire.

One person was sleeping in the apartment and everyone evacuated the building safely. No one was injured and the apartment suffered minor smoke damage.

The cause is under investigation.

