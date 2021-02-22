North Dakota family recounts in-flight engine failure

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A family of five from Wishek we’re passengers on the Boeing triple seven plane that made an emergency landing in Denver after an engine failure on Saturday.

Erik Dohn, his wife and three children were aboard the United flight leaving Denver for Hawaii. Little did they know their view out the window would become a fiery scene.

“We looked out the window and there it was, a fireball,” said Dohn.

Dohn said he reached over and hugged is two sons.

“You want to say it’s going to be okay, but you don’t know if it’s going to be okay. I just tried to be there for them and tell them I love them…Then the flight attendant came on and said four minutes left, and we’ll have a normal safe landing,” said Dohn.

Once on the ground, the Dohn’s got back together and got a new flight to Hawaii. They’re now spending the week in Honolulu.

“It’s just another memory to the list. Usually you don’t really remember the flight you remember the vacation, well, it’s going to be the other way around this time,” said Dohn.

None of the 239 passengers and crew on board were hurt. However, many witnesses on the ground found debris scattered through Colorado neighborhoods.

Boeing released a statement saying all 128 of its 777 jets powered by a specific Pratt and whiney engine should be grounded. United said it would temporarily stop flying nearly two dozen of its 777s.

