Advertisement

North Dakota family recounts in-flight engine failure

North Dakota family recounts in-flight engine failure
North Dakota family recounts in-flight engine failure(Erik Dohn)
By Julie Martin
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A family of five from Wishek we’re passengers on the Boeing triple seven plane that made an emergency landing in Denver after an engine failure on Saturday.

Erik Dohn, his wife and three children were aboard the United flight leaving Denver for Hawaii. Little did they know their view out the window would become a fiery scene.

“We looked out the window and there it was, a fireball,” said Dohn.

Dohn said he reached over and hugged is two sons.

“You want to say it’s going to be okay, but you don’t know if it’s going to be okay. I just tried to be there for them and tell them I love them…Then the flight attendant came on and said four minutes left, and we’ll have a normal safe landing,” said Dohn.

Once on the ground, the Dohn’s got back together and got a new flight to Hawaii. They’re now spending the week in Honolulu.

“It’s just another memory to the list. Usually you don’t really remember the flight you remember the vacation, well, it’s going to be the other way around this time,” said Dohn.

None of the 239 passengers and crew on board were hurt. However, many witnesses on the ground found debris scattered through Colorado neighborhoods.

Boeing released a statement saying all 128 of its 777 jets powered by a specific Pratt and whiney engine should be grounded. United said it would temporarily stop flying nearly two dozen of its 777s.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Vervalen
Suspect taken into custody in Dunseith stabbing
Gun
Gun shops confronting gun shortage
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 2.6% daily rate; 2,116 tests, 45 positive, 1 death
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Bison Finally Game Planning
NDSU Bison Football Live Spring Coverage

Latest News

Shots
North Dakota flu rates trending low
Two men wanted for handgun assault in Dickinson
Two men wanted for handgun assault in Dickinson
Tevin Watkins
28-year-old accused of stabbing victim in neck
Jobs
Job Service employees say they’ve had to adapt how they help job seekers and employers