ND Senate fails insulin co-pay bill in tight vote

Syringes, over Caduceus
Syringes, over Caduceus(Associated Press)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Senate has taken North Dakota off the path to capping co-pays for insulin patients.

With a 21 – 26 vote, the Senate defeated a bill that would have set a $25 ceiling on cost-sharing charges on insulin for state employees.

The cap was meant to be an experiment for a broader law in the future.

However, lawmakers were worried it would put North Dakota on a slippery slope of insurance regulation and believed it wouldn’t solve the targeted problem. They argued the issue is with the rates of private plans, which the bill didn’t cover.

