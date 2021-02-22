Advertisement

Minot 2020 Citizen of the Year selected

By John Salling
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 1:31 PM CST
MINOT, N.D. – Vickie Phippins was selected as the citizen of the year 2020 for Minot.

Phippins has volunteered at the Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry in Minot for years and works on other projects as well.

Mayor Shaun Sipma formally presented the award to her at the last City Council meeting and she was able to decide where a gift of $1,000 would be given.

“I just hope to be an inspiration to others with this and hope that they realize how much fun it can be helping others,” said Vickie Phippins, Citizen of the Year.

She donated the money to the Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry where she works.

