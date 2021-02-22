Advertisement

Local weather links

Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Vervalen
Suspect taken into custody in Dunseith stabbing
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 2.6% daily rate; 2,116 tests, 45 positive, 1 death
Gun
Gun shops confronting gun shortage
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Bison Finally Game Planning
NDSU Bison Football Live Spring Coverage

Latest News

Evening weather 2-15-2021
Evening weather 2-15-2021
Evening weather 2-10-2021
Evening weather 2-10-2020
Evening wx
Evening weather 2-6-2021
Evening weather 2-2-2021
Evening weather 2-2-2021