Advertisement

Job Service employees say they’ve had to adapt how they help job seekers and employers

Jobs
Jobs(Associated Press)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Over the last 11 months, Job Service North Dakota has had to adapt to help people find jobs and hire employees throughout the tumultuous pandemic.

Workforce Services Director Phil Davis says job service has been holding more virtual hiring events and conversations to help those looking for employment. They’ve also purchased a new module for employers to use for their own online hiring events. Plus, there are plans in the works for a spring or summer multi-industry job fair drive-thru.

Davis says the shift to online has been so successful, it’s here to stay.

“Even as we open more of the state up and open our workforce centers back up, we’ll continue to offer those more virtual events. So far, they’ve worked really well,” said Job Service North Dakota Workforce Services Director Phil Davis. 

Davis says the state has over 13,000 open jobs in a wide variety of sectors across the state.

In Bismarck and Mandan alone, there are more than 2,500 available jobs.

Davis says the restaurant and hospitality industry has started to report open jobs as well, which shows recovery in those sectors.

You can find these jobs and more on JobServiceND.gov.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Vervalen
Suspect taken into custody in Dunseith stabbing
Gun
Gun shops confronting gun shortage
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 2.6% daily rate; 2,116 tests, 45 positive, 1 death
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Bison Finally Game Planning
NDSU Bison Football Live Spring Coverage

Latest News

Shots
North Dakota flu rates trending low
North Dakota family recounts in-flight engine failure
North Dakota family recounts in-flight engine failure
Two men wanted for handgun assault in Dickinson
Two men wanted for handgun assault in Dickinson
Tevin Watkins
28-year-old accused of stabbing victim in neck