Job Service employees say they’ve had to adapt how they help job seekers and employers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Over the last 11 months, Job Service North Dakota has had to adapt to help people find jobs and hire employees throughout the tumultuous pandemic.

Workforce Services Director Phil Davis says job service has been holding more virtual hiring events and conversations to help those looking for employment. They’ve also purchased a new module for employers to use for their own online hiring events. Plus, there are plans in the works for a spring or summer multi-industry job fair drive-thru.

Davis says the shift to online has been so successful, it’s here to stay.

“Even as we open more of the state up and open our workforce centers back up, we’ll continue to offer those more virtual events. So far, they’ve worked really well,” said Job Service North Dakota Workforce Services Director Phil Davis.

Davis says the state has over 13,000 open jobs in a wide variety of sectors across the state.

In Bismarck and Mandan alone, there are more than 2,500 available jobs.

Davis says the restaurant and hospitality industry has started to report open jobs as well, which shows recovery in those sectors.

You can find these jobs and more on JobServiceND.gov.

