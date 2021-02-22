Class B Basketball Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Central Cass girls may have lost this past week, but they remain the top ranked team in the final Class B girls’ basketball poll of the season. The Class B girls’ basketball regional tournaments will begin on February 22nd. On the Boys’ side things Four Winds-Minnewaukan remained at the top of the poll receiving all the first-place votes.

Final Class B Girls Basketball Poll (First place votes in parentheses)

1. Central Cass (7) 19-1 159

2. Kindred (3) 17-3 151

3. Grafton (3) 19-2 145

4. Kenmare (4) 21-0 132

5. Thompson (1) 18-2 120

6. Linton-HMB 18-2 101

7. Glenburn 20-2 70

8. Wilton-Wing 17-2 52

9. Kidder County 16-3 26

10. Hettinger-Scranton 17-4 18

Others receiving votes: Carrington (16-5), Trenton (17-3), Midway-Minto (14-5).

11th Class B Boys Basketball Poll (First place votes in parentheses)

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (17) 18-1 170

2. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 18-1 149

3. Grafton 17-2 118

4. Enderlin 16-3 110

5. Langdon-Edmore-Munich 16-2 108

6. Dickinson Trinity 17-3 81

7. Beulah 16-4 50

8. Powers Lake 17-2 40

9. Kindred 15-3 39

10. Linton-HMB 16-3 32

Others receiving votes: North Border (15-2), Ellendale (16-3), Central Cass (15-4), Flasher (15-3), Hillsboro-Central Valley (13-6), Oakes (13-6).

