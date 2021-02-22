Bismarck-Mandan sees new home construction building boom amid pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While being stuck at home during quarantine many of us discovered new hobbies or binge-watched our favorite Netflix shows.

Others were hard at work.

In Bismarck-Mandan, contractors were working overtime building homes, and others were busy planning.

Greg Meidinger owns Aspire Homes in Mandan.

Before the pandemic, he says he was building four to five homes a year.

Now that number has doubled.

Greg Meidinger has constructed a lot of homes lately, including one for the Frank family.

“This has just been a really easy process. Greg has made it really painless, and he’s just been a great builder. It’s been a good experience,” said home buyer Lori Frank.

While the Franks were planning for this home even before the pandemic, many in the Bismarck-Mandan area were not.

“Low interest rates. People are taking advantage of that. They’re finding they can get more home for their money or afford more homes,” said Meidinger.

Meidinger says the pandemic also played a role in this construction boom.

“The other thing that I’ve heard from a few homeowners is being home, working from home, maybe they’ve thought about building, but being home and spending all that time kind of pushed them to decide, you know if we’re going to be home this much, we are going to build now,” said Meidinger.

The Franks say COVID-19 hasn’t impacted their build that much, but there were some minor setbacks.

“We noticed some delays during construction related to labor. There was certain crews that had to quarantine or come off of the job a little bit, but overall the schedule remained pretty close to when we had originally anticipated coming in or moving into the house,” said home buyer Rob Frank.

The Frank’s home is expected to be completed in late April or early May.

Meidinger said he hasn’t seen new home construction grow this fast since the oil boom back in 2012 to 2015.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.