Bismarck-Mandan churches form security teams to educate and protect congregations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to a gun safety instructor Terry Lincoln, churches in North Dakota have talked about security during services for years. After a deadly church shooting in Texas in 2019, interest grew in creating and educating teams how to respond to active situations.

A shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in Texas two years ago brought national attention to church safety. A gunman shot and killed two people.

The shooting is this class’ study guide on what they can do to protect their own congregation.

“What was his reaction to the shooter?” asked firearms instructor Terry Lincoln.

The video is also the reason why the church Larry Amundson now protects, formed a security team.

“We depend on the Lord for our safety but I think it’s upon us to also be ready if something like this should happen,” said Amundson.

Terry Lincoln prepares students when a church is ready to form a security team.

“We can be open and friendly, ‘North Dakota Nice,’ but it also has to come with some responsibility,” said Lincoln.

The teams have different purposes besides responding to threats.

“Pack the wound,” demonstrated Lincoln.

Lincoln’s church formed a team after a minor medical emergency.

“We were [at church] and saw this, we were able to check it out and help someone in need or stop something bad from happening,” said Lincoln.

Larry’s security team uses their skills from the classroom to practice responding to someone with a gun.

“We’ve been lucky so far. We’ve really had no incidents so we pray and hope it says that continues,” said Amundson.

Students also learned how to stop knife attacks.

Prairie Patriot Firearms holds monthly church security team seminars. For more information click here.

