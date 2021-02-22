Bismarck man arrested for hitting 33-year-old with car

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police arrested a Bismarck man Saturday afternoon they say drove into a man on purpose.

Raymond Moniz is being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center for attempted murder and duty in accident involving death or injury.

According to officers, Moniz drove at the man, hitting him in the 800 block of North 2nd Street around 3:30 p.m.

Police say the victim did not sustain life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.