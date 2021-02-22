28-year-old accused of stabbing victim in neck

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson man accused of stabbing a man in the neck was arrested Saturday night.

Dickinson police say Tevin Watkins stabbed the victim in the throat at an apartment in the 1000 block of Meadows Drive.

Police say the victim was air-lifted to Fargo, but was in stable condition at the scene.

Watkins is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.