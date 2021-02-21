Virtual golf business doing well despite economic difficulties

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Not all industries were negatively affected over the past year. In Bismarck, Golf Etc. is one of a handful of businesses that has been thriving since the pandemic began.

Tee times at the virtual golf center are still nearly all taken. The operations manager said the large increase in new golfers is keeping them busy.

“We wear a few different hats here with how busy it is but I don’t think we’d want it any other way because we know the alternative (of shutting down) right now. So it keeps us a little bit more humbled,” said Golf Etc. operations manager Cole Baker.

Baker said employees usually focus more on fixing golf equipment when golf courses open up in the spring, however they expect to stay busy even when the weather warms up.

