Advertisement

Virtual golf business doing well despite economic difficulties

Golf Etc.
Golf Etc.(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Not all industries were negatively affected over the past year. In Bismarck, Golf Etc. is one of a handful of businesses that has been thriving since the pandemic began.

Tee times at the virtual golf center are still nearly all taken. The operations manager said the large increase in new golfers is keeping them busy.

“We wear a few different hats here with how busy it is but I don’t think we’d want it any other way because we know the alternative (of shutting down) right now. So it keeps us a little bit more humbled,” said Golf Etc. operations manager Cole Baker.

Baker said employees usually focus more on fixing golf equipment when golf courses open up in the spring, however they expect to stay busy even when the weather warms up.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montana becomes constitutional carry state
Montana becomes constitutional carry state
North Dakota couple stuck in Texas
North Dakota couple stuck in surprise winter in Lone Star State
Carson Wentz
Bismarck fan reacts to Carson Wentz trade
Michael Neugebauer
Supreme Court hears Neugebauer’s appeal for sentence reduction
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 2.1% daily rate; 5,268 tests, 85 positive, 2 deaths

Latest News

Recruit, retain and reactivate program
North Dakota Game and Fish taking steps to strengthen hunting numbers
Dinosaur at the North Dakota Heritage Center
Children dig for dinosaur bones at the North Dakota Heritage Center
Moose
Senior hunters could get a better shot in the moose lottery
North Dakota State Capitol Building
Legislative session could become an annual event