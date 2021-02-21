Advertisement

Turtle Mountain Community Schools to begin hybrid learning

By Faith Hatton
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - BELCOURT, N.D. – After nearly a year of distance learning, some students in the Turtle Mountain Community School District will be back to in-person classes next Monday.

The District announced in a Facebook post that they would begin the hybrid model of teaching starting Feb. 22.

The change comes after the Belcourt School District Board voted in support of the transition to allow for in-person learning in late January.

With each school in the district reaching out to get opinions form parents, 50% chose to continue distance learning.

Teachers are currently undergoing tech training to teach both online and in person at the same time.

Superintendent Dr. Michelle Thomas said she is grateful for the tribe and all health services support in helping get more than 95% of staff vaccinated.

“How lucky are our teachers that they’ve been deemed a priority through tribal health and county health and IHS. They’ve done an outstanding job trying to remove every obstacle there is so we can actually return to learn,” said Thomas.

Parents who are unsure of their child’s hybrid schedules are encouraged to contact their school:

Turtle Mountain Elementary School- Brenda Trottier- 701-477-6471 ext. 3331.

Turtle Mountain Middle School- Brenda Poitra 701-477-6471 ext. 3272.

Turtle Mountain High School Alison Keplin 701-477-6471 ext. 3623.

