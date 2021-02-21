Advertisement

Suspect sought in stabbing in Dunseith

Bradley Vervalen
Bradley Vervalen(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNSEITH, N.D. – Police in Dunseith are looking for a suspect wanted for attempted murder, after they said a 29-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds early Sunday morning.

Police are looking for 40-year-old Bradley Vervalen, of Dunseith.

Investigators said Dunseith Police responded to a report of a man being stabbed multiple times around 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital in Belcourt and suffered life-threatening injuries but is said to be in stable condition.

They said Vervalen is 6′1″, 260 lbs., with hazel eyes. They say Vervalen is bald with little hair.

Authorities said Vervalen has a pending attempted murder charge, along with other active warrants.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts should contact the Rolette County 911 Center at 701-477-5623.

Rolla Police, Rolette County Sheriff’s Office, and BIA Law Enforcement assisted.

