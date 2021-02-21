Advertisement

Sunday: 2.6% daily rate; 2,116 tests, 45 positive, 1 death

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR-TV
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 2.6%* Sunday. There are 40 currently hospitalized (+1 change) with 8 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 2,116 tests, 45 were positive. There was 1 new death (1438 total). 725 active cases.

Burleigh - 5

Cass - 6

Ward - 13

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 2.1%.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 2.1% daily rate; 5,268 tests, 85 positive, 2 deaths
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz arrives in Indianapolis
Margs for Maren
Bismarck restaurant serving up ‘Margs for Maren’; employee injured in car crash
Michael Neugebauer
Supreme Court hears Neugebauer’s appeal for sentence reduction
Montana becomes constitutional carry state
Montana becomes constitutional carry state

Latest News

Evening wx
Evening weather 2-20-2021
North Dakota Game and Fish R3
North Dakota R3
North Dakota Heritage Center dino dig
Heritage Center dino dig
Margs for Maren
MARGS FOR MAREN