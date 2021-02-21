Sunday: 2.6% daily rate; 2,116 tests, 45 positive, 1 death

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 2.6%* Sunday. There are 40 currently hospitalized (+1 change) with 8 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 2,116 tests, 45 were positive. There was 1 new death (1438 total). 725 active cases.

Burleigh - 5

Cass - 6

Ward - 13

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 2.1%.

