North Dakota Game and Fish taking steps to strengthen hunting numbers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s hunting and fishing heritage is strong and the Game and Fish department is taking steps to strengthen it even more.

From 2011 to 2016, we lost 2.2 million hunters nationwide amidst population increases. In 1991, 29% of hunters were over 45, but by 2016, 55% were older than 45. And that’s where R3 comes in.

“R3 stands for recruit, retain and reactivate our hunters and anglers. So recruiting, thinking about trying to get new people interested in hunting and fishing. Retaining, keeping our current hunters and anglers happy and resources at a good level. And then reactivating, getting people interested that maybe have fallen off for the last couple of years,” said NDGF R3 coordinator Cayla Bendel.

North Dakota hunting and fishing license sales so far are not following the national trend.

“So we’re one of a few states that actually aren’t experiencing decreases in our hunting and fishing license sales. But I would say yet, because one of the trends that we’re seeing nationwide is just that the average age of hunters is increasing. So basically, hunters are aging out of the sport and not being replaced or backfilled by younger people. And we are seeing that trend. We’re seeing decreases in people aged 17 to 44 pretty much across all of our licenses,” said Bendel.

If you’re looking to get back into hunting or fishing, or if you’ve never had the opportunity, now is a good time to get out and enjoy North Dakota’s outdoors.

“Populations wise, our deer numbers are on the rise. Our fisheries are some of the best. There’s just a lot of opportunities out there on the landscape. And I would also encourage them to take somebody new because I think selfishly, we’re getting at another R there recruiting. But also, I bet they’d be re-inspired if they kind of saw it all through fresh eyes and just relived what it was like to do those things for the first time,” said Bendel.

If you’re a current hunter or angler, there are some things you can do to help.

“So we’re going to be promoting mentorship quite a bit. Try and take somebody new, maybe somebody that doesn’t already have those opportunities. So if 30% of our current hunters could take a new person and turn them into a licensed buying hunter, we’d have the problem solved,” said Bendel.

