NDSU wins 25 - 7 against Youngstown State Penguins

Bison football
Bison football(KFYR-TV)
By Greg Beesley
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - NDSU wins 25 - 7 against Youngstown State Penguins

North Dakota State opened the Spring portion of the 2021 Missouri Valley football season with a win. The Bison took down the Youngstown State Penguins with a 25-7 final. In quarterback Zeb Noland’s first start he threw for 74 yards with 9 completions on 18 attempts.

The Bison’s rushing attack was the difference on offense as Kobe Johnson ran for 114 yards and a touchdown while Jalen Bussey found the endzone twice on the ground for the Bison.

On the defensive side of the ball the Code Green defense held the Penguins to under 200 yards of offense. Next up for the Bison will be a trip to Carbondale, Illinois to take on Southern Illinois February 27th you can watch that game on Your News Leader.

