Minot art show gives students chance to showcase their talents

MINOT, N.D. – After a year of many events being cancelled or postponed, students across the state are invited to the Taube Museum of Art’s student art show.

Teachers and parents can submit students work by March 31.

The work will be exhibited in the museum for the month of April.

There are 116 awards that the young artists can win, ranging from Governor’s awards to spotlight awards.

The Executive Director of the Taube Art Museum Rachel Alfaro explained that students submit all types of art work and are very talented.

“I would say many of them do look professional. You know some of these students have incredible talent, you know better than me, an adult. You know, they work really hard and they put out some beautiful works,” said Alfaro.

The museum will have the show available in person and virtually to give everyone the option to see the students’ talents.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.