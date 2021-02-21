Maintaining the ice: Bismarck Parks and Rec staff keep outdoor rinks ready for skaters

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Now that temperatures have risen above zero, it’s the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some winter sports.

In Bismarck, there are four indoor ice rinks, a curling rink and seven outdoor rinks. It takes a full staff to maintain all those sheets of ice. Joey LaFave is one of those workers.

Every morning, Monday through Friday, this is where you’ll find Joey LaFave: resurfacing the ice on the two outdoor rinks at Solheim elementary.

“We put water down if the conditions allow it,” explained LaFave, a maintenance and operations worker for Bismarck Parks and Recreation.

That water makes the ice shiny and smooth and ready for skaters.

“It is fun putting a nice layer down and you get to see it look all nice before it gets skated on again,” said LaFave.

LaFave has been maintaining these rinks for the past four years. This winter, his job has been a little more difficult than in other years.

“The warm weather was definitely a challenge,” he admitted.

LaFave is up for the challenge, because he knows his hard work prepping this ice will give families something to do all winter long.

This month during Flurry Fest, Bismarck Parks and Rec is providing an ice rink passport. You can pick up a passport at any warming house. Get your passport punched by a warming house attendant and you could win a gift certificate.

Details on that, and all the information you need about outdoor ice rinks can be found at bisparks.org.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.