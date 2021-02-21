Advertisement

Gun shops confronting gun shortage

Gun
Gun(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While the North Dakota state legislature tries to expand gun rights, gun stores are trying to keep their shelves stocked.

For nearly a year, shops have been enduring significant supply shortages.

The pandemic shut down international trade and production, leaving smaller shops with less inventory.

That’s taking a toll on gun owners’ practice.

“I do a lot of reloading, and my friends do. Reloading supplies are even harder to come by, especially primer. Ammo is precious. So, not really shooting much,” said gun owner Jamie Brecht.

The state legislature is working on a bill that would promote the creation of a state run ammunition manufacturing plant as a response.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 2.1% daily rate; 5,268 tests, 85 positive, 2 deaths
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz arrives in Indianapolis
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 2.6% daily rate; 2,116 tests, 45 positive, 1 death
Margs for Maren
Bismarck restaurant serving up ‘Margs for Maren’; employee injured in car crash
Michael Neugebauer
Supreme Court hears Neugebauer’s appeal for sentence reduction

Latest News

hybrid learning
Turtle Mountain Community Schools to begin hybrid learning
Bismarck ice rinks
Maintaining the ice: Bismarck Parks and Rec staff keep outdoor rinks ready for skaters
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 2.6% daily rate; 2,116 tests, 45 positive, 1 death
Evening wx
Evening weather 2-20-2021