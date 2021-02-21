Advertisement

Baby capuchin monkey named Priya takes over Bismarck yoga class

Priya
Priya(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You may have heard of cat or puppy yoga. How about monkey yoga?

Experts said yoga has many health benefits, but it can be intimidating to try. Students were in for a surprise at Bismarck yoga studio when the owner brought a monkey to participant. Priya is a one-year-old baby capuchin monkey.

Priya’s handler Amy Pederson said she’s good at reducing stress levels for beginners.

