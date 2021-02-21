Advertisement

$4.3 million grant to help rural law enforcement save lives faster

By Daniel Burbank
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota first responders will receive equipment upgrades. A $4.3 million Helmsley Charitable Trust Grant will supply about 1,700 next generation AEDs to local, state, tribal and federal law enforcement. The project is trying to increase survival rates for rural areas.

“Early access and use of an AED is key. So this will speed up the whole process and hopefully save a lot of North Dakotans,” said Helmsley Charitable trustee Walter Panzirer.

The North Dakota Department of Health will place new devices and training is expected to start during the first quarter of 2021. Older AEDs may be relocated throughout communities to increase public access.

