Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College now offering state tuition assistance for ND Guard members

North Dakota National Guard members are now eligible for state tuition assistance at Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College.(none)
By Anna Schleisman
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. – North Dakota National Guard members are now eligible for state tuition assistance at Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College.

The college is now the fifth and final tribal college in the state to make the move.

President Twyla Baker signed the agreement with Brigadier Gen. Jackie Huber on Tuesday.

Both said they’re grateful to work together to make higher education more accessible for those who serve.

More information on NHS College can be found here, and more info on the ND National Guard can be found here.

Image: Bill Prokopyk / ND National Guard

