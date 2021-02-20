Students protest “Transgender Sports” Bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Should transgender students be allowed to choose whether to play for girls or boys teams? Lawmakers passed a bill last week that would restrict their ability to make that choice.

On Friday, LGBTQ+ students and their classmates traveled to Bismarck to make their voices heard.

When lawmakers were debating the bill, the question was ‘how many people would this actually impact?’.

Some of those who would be affected came to the Capitol.

With the Capitol in the background, high school students from across the state tried to get involved in a bill that affects their teams and teammates.

Students spoke for hours on the steps of the Capitol.

Including transgender male Jae Erskine, who came all the way from Dickinson.

“When you’re by yourself, you feel like no one is really backing you or supporting you. But seeing this many people here for the same cause you are, it’s insane,” Erskine said.

The bill passed the House, but students are hoping to stop it there, saying they didn’t ask for it and don’t want it.

They argue the bill does much more than keep their friends from being on their teams.

“What it really does is gets us to this exclusionary period, and it really puts a lot of our good athletes and people who perhaps want to come out as trans, it forces them to stay in the closet if they want to stay in their gendered sports,” Bismarck Century Junior Athalia Haughton said.

Supporters of the bill argue it’s meant to support girls’ opportunities, preventing males trying to take a biological advantage in their sport, and said the bill expands Title IX protections.

“The passage of this act took great effort by women on behalf of women and was a huge achievement for women’s’ rights. This bill ensures these hard-fought rights are protected well into the future,” Rep. Kathy Skroch, R-Lidgerwood, said.

To take part in the demonstration, students said they were given an excused absence from school day.

High schools your news leader contacted chose not to comment on the event, but said there are policies in place that allow students to be excused to protest.

One of the things both sides agree on is that this bill is about much more than sports.

One side sees it as protection, while the other sees it as discrimination.

The bill will be voted on in the Senate in the coming weeks.

