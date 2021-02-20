Advertisement

Senior hunters could get a better shot in the moose lottery

Moose
Moose(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota lawmakers are considering giving an advantage to moose hunters age 75 and older.

When someone applies for a moose tag their name is put in a lottery, and only so many are drawn in a year. This bill proposes that people 75 and older get entered twice when they apply. Game and Fish said this raises your odds by only a small amount.

“There’s concern from the department that we may be giving people a false hope that they’re going to be getting drawn, but you need to be 75 or older,” said Sen. Jerry Klein, R-Fessenden.

Klein said he was contacted by a 79-year old constituent that wants to hunt a moose before he passes, and has been trying for more than two decades.

