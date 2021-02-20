Advertisement

Saturday: 2.1% daily rate; 5,268 tests, 85 positive, 2 deaths

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
By KFYR-TV
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 2.1%* Saturday. There are 39 currently hospitalized (+3 change) with 8 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 5,268 tests, 85 were positive. There were 2 new deaths (1437 total). 789 active cases.

Burleigh County - 9

Cass County - 24

Morton County - 5

Ward County - 5

Full COVID-19 test results are available on the North Dakota Department of Health website.

