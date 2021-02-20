Advertisement

Minot Scheels to move to former Sears location at Dakota Square

Image courtesy: Cole Krueger / Scheels
Image courtesy: Cole Krueger / Scheels(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Management with the Minot Scheels location announced Friday they would be moving across the Dakota Square Mall to the location formerly occupied by Sears in 2022.

The new location will allow Scheels to move its two locations in the mall into one spot, and provide the store with 100,000 square feet of retail space.

Management said the current Scheels store will remain open throughout the renovation process.

The Sears location in Minot closed in Sept. 2017, and the location has since been used for temporary shops and attractions, but had yet to find a permanent replacement.

