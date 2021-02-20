Advertisement

Minot Public Library celebrating Black History Month with film screening

By Sasha Strong
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot Public Library is continuing its celebration of Black History Month with an in-person screening of the documentary film “Alice’s Ordinary People.”

The showing will take place at the library on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 5:00 p.m.

The documentary is about the life of activist Alice Tregay.

The film’s director Craig Dudnick will also do a virtual Q&A following the screening.

“He’s not traveling because of COVID. He’s offering a virtual presentation. We decided we would kind of end our month with that on the 25TH,” said Minot Public Library Director Janet Anderson.

For more information on how to log into the Zoom Q and A visit the Minot Public Library Facebook page.

