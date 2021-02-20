Minot man arrested in child pornography investigation

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police said Friday they arrested and charged a 33-year-old man on multiple child pornography charges following an Internet Crimes Against Children operation.

Police said Tyrone Youngbear faces ten counts of possession of certain materials prohibited, one count of promoting a sexual performance of a minor, and a charge of violating his sex offender registry.

Investigators said they conducted a search warrant Thursday on Youngbear, revealing evidence that led to the charges.

Youngbear is in custody pending his initial appearance on the charges.

The investigation included Minot Police and members of the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

