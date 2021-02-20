Mandan Public Schools to hold special election for new elementary and high school

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan high school students could soon be getting a new building.

The Mandan Public School District will hold a special election on a bond referendum seeking $84 million to build a new elementary and high school.

A new high school will be built to serve 1400 students with room for expansion to support the enrollment of 1800.

If approved the existing high school will be demolished.

The new location for the high school has yet to be determined.

If approved, the new elementary school will be built in the Lakewood area.

The bond would increase property taxes to $119 for every $100,000 in property value annually.

“We want to make sure that way every we build this is the online time we’re going to do it in our generation, and we want to make sure that its planned out well and that it meets Mandan’s needs now and as Mandan continues to grow,” said MPS superintendent Mike Bitz.

Patrons can vote on April 13 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Raging Rivers, Fort Lincoln Elementary, Mandan Middle School and the Brave Center.

Absentee ballots will be available on March 4.

