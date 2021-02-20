Mandan helping businesses recover from financial losses

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Businesses have been struggling throughout the pandemic to make ends meet-- especially high-contact bars and restaurants.

To help offset some of those losses, the Mandan City Commission reduced the fees for liquor licenses.

For 2021, the normal cost of licenses will be reduced by 16.67%, other than for off-sale only.

“This was meant to help with the amount of time that they had been required to be 100% closed,” said Mandan Business Development Director Ellen Huber.

The goal of the lowered prices is to help businesses recover from the financial impacts of the pandemic.

