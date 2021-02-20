Advertisement

Jury finds man guilty of robbery; sentenced to six years

Barry Reddog
Barry Reddog(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a day and a half jury trial, a Cannon Ball man was found guilty of charges related to robbing a man at gunpoint.

33-year-old Barry Reddog was sentenced to six years in prison for robbery with a firearm and theft.

The sentence will run concurrent with an 18 month sentence Reddog is currently serving on a drug charge.

Bismarck Police say Reddog and another suspect, Cheyenne Risingsun, held a man at gunpoint in his home on the 600 block of Memorial Highway in July while they stole items.

Risingsun pleaded guilty to felonious restraint in December and was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montana becomes constitutional carry state
Montana becomes constitutional carry state
North Dakota couple stuck in Texas
North Dakota couple stuck in surprise winter in Lone Star State
Carson Wentz
Bismarck fan reacts to Carson Wentz trade
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 2.6% rate; 134 positive; 4 deaths; +3,816 vaccinated
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz Traded to Colts

Latest News

“Transgender Sports” Bill
Students protest “Transgender Sports” Bill
Mandan High School
Mandan Public Schools to hold special election for new elementary and high school
Tyrone Youngbear
Minot man arrested in child pornography investigation
First District Health Unit
First District Health Unit expanding availability of COVID-19 vaccines