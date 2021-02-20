Jury finds man guilty of robbery; sentenced to six years

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a day and a half jury trial, a Cannon Ball man was found guilty of charges related to robbing a man at gunpoint.

33-year-old Barry Reddog was sentenced to six years in prison for robbery with a firearm and theft.

The sentence will run concurrent with an 18 month sentence Reddog is currently serving on a drug charge.

Bismarck Police say Reddog and another suspect, Cheyenne Risingsun, held a man at gunpoint in his home on the 600 block of Memorial Highway in July while they stole items.

Risingsun pleaded guilty to felonious restraint in December and was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.